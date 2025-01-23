Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch in India: Check out pricing, features, offers

Samsung has launched the much-awaited Galaxy S25 series in India, featuring the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra. The smartphones come with small incremental changes compared to the previous generation but include more AI capabilities.

The new phones are now available for pre-order with offers and features across all models. The Galaxy S25 series comes with different price points and colour options.

Related Articles

Price in India

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is priced from ₹1,29,999 and is available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Gray. The Galaxy S25+ is priced at ₹99,999 and comes in Navy, Silver Shadow, Icy Blue, and Mint. The Galaxy S25 starts at ₹80,999 and shares the same colour options as the S25+.

Offers and early bird benefits



Samsung is offering exclusive deals for early buyers. The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with benefits worth ₹21,000, including a ₹12,000 storage upgrade and a ₹9,000 upgrade bonus. Alternatively, customers can avail ₹7,000 cashback with a 9-month no-cost EMI plan. The Galaxy S25+ offers benefits worth ₹12,000, including a storage upgrade to the 12GB/512GB variant at the price of the 12GB/256GB model. The Galaxy S25 comes with ₹11,000 as an upgrade bonus or ₹7,000 cashback with the EMI option.

All Galaxy S25 models include six months of Gemini Advanced, Samsung’s AI-powered assistant, and 2TB of cloud storage at no extra cost.

Features

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is built with a titanium frame and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 for protection. It features a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, it includes a 200MP wide camera and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. Its 5000mAh battery supports up to 65 per cent charge in 30 minutes using a 45W adapter, which is sold separately. The phone also includes AI tools like call transcription and photo assist features, along with security measures with Knox Vault.

The Galaxy S25+ features a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display and a 4900mAh battery, while the S25 comes with a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen and a 4000mAh battery. Both models have triple-camera setups, led by a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.