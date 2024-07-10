Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 unveiled: Thinner, lighter and filled with AI; see more features and India pricing

Today at Galaxy Unpacked in Paris, Samsung unveiled the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold6. “Samsung’s long history of innovation has allowed us to lead in the mobile space, creating the foldable form factor and ushering in the mobile AI era," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. "Now, we are excited to bring these two complementary technologies together and unlock new possibilities for users around the world."

A Productivity Powerhouse Powered by AI

Unfolding the Galaxy Z Fold6 reveals a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a canvas primed for multitasking and immersive content creation. But the real magic lies beneath the surface, where Galaxy AI takes centre stage, offering a suite of intelligent features engineered to streamline and empower user productivity:

Note Assist: Revolutionising note-taking, this feature seamlessly translates, summarizes, and auto-formats meeting notes, making information digestion and collaboration effortless. Additionally, a newly embedded transcript function allows for real-time transcription, translation, and summarisation of voice recordings directly within the Samsung Notes app.

PDF Overlay Translation: This innovative feature breaks down language barriers by flawlessly translating and overlaying text within PDF documents, even supporting text embedded within images and graphs.

Composer in Samsung Keyboard: This AI-powered writing assistant anticipates your needs, generating suggested text based on simple keywords within emails and supported social media apps, reflecting your personal tone and style.

S Pen Integration with Sketch to Image: The beloved S Pen gains even more creative power with the integration of Galaxy AI. The new Sketch to Image feature allows users to generate sophisticated artwork from simple sketches or drawings directly within photos in the Gallery or Notes app.

"Our foldables meet the unique needs of every user and now enhanced by the power of Galaxy AI, Samsung is delivering an experience like never before,” added Roh.

Seamless Collaboration with Google Gemini

Taking productivity to the next level, Samsung has deepened its collaboration with Google by fully integrating the latest Google Gemini app. By simply swiping the corner of the display or using the "Hey Google" command, users can summon Gemini's overlay, instantly accessing AI assistance for writing, learning, planning, and more.

This deep integration extends to popular Google apps, allowing users to:

Plan the Perfect Trip: Organise travel itineraries with real-time flight and hotel booking information and explore destinations using Google Maps, all within a unified AI-powered interface.

Unlock Deeper Insights: While enjoying YouTube on the Galaxy Z Fold6's expansive display, users can activate Gemini's overlay in multi-window split-screen mode to ask questions and gain deeper insights into the content, such as identifying artists or searching for related topics.

Enhanced Communication

The Galaxy Z Fold6 transcends language barriers with its enhanced communication features:

Interpreter with Conversation Mode: Leveraging the dual-screen design, the updated Interpreter feature now supports a dedicated conversation mode, enabling two parties to view translated conversations simultaneously on the main and cover screens for natural, intuitive interaction.

Expanded Live Translate Functionality: Live Translate, which provides real-time translation for phone calls, now extends its reach beyond Samsung's native calling app to encompass a selection of popular third-party applications.

Elevated Entertainment and Gaming

Beyond its productivity prowess, the Galaxy Z Fold6 delivers an immersive entertainment and gaming experience:

ProVisual Engine: From capturing breathtaking photos and videos to editing them with professional-grade precision, the AI-powered ProVisual Engine empowers users to unleash their creativity.

Enhanced Gaming Performance: Featuring the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and an upgraded cooling system with a larger vapour chamber, the Galaxy Z Fold6 delivers smooth, lag-free gaming. Its vibrant 7.6-inch display, boasting a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, brings games to life with stunning clarity and detail.

Durability and Design Refinements

Building upon its legacy of foldable innovation, Samsung has refined the Galaxy Z Fold6's design for enhanced durability and aesthetics:

Slim and Lightweight Design: The Galaxy Z Fold6 is the slimmest and lightest Z Fold yet, maximising portability without sacrificing screen real estate.

Enhanced Hinge and Durability: Featuring a dual rail hinge structure, strengthened folding edge, and enhanced layers on the main screen, the Galaxy Z Fold6 is built to withstand the rigours of daily use.

Premium Materials: The Galaxy Z Fold6 is crafted with durable Armor Aluminum and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Consumers can also pre-order on Samsung Live at https://www.samsung.com/in/live-offers/ starting today.

PRICING