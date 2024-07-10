Samsung expands wearables lineup with Galaxy Ring, Watch7, and Watch Ultra; see details

Samsung today revealed a powerful expansion of its wearables ecosystem with the launch of the innovative Galaxy Ring, the feature-packed Galaxy Watch7, and the ultra-capable Galaxy Watch Ultra. These new devices, unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked in Paris, go beyond traditional fitness tracking, leveraging the power of Galaxy AI to deliver personalised health insights and holistic wellness experiences.

"The latest additions to our wearables portfolio integrate Samsung’s most advanced technologies and innovations, enabling you to take control of your health and wellness with preventative healthcare solutions,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Galaxy Ring: Discreet Design, Powerful Insights

The Galaxy Ring introduces a novel approach to health monitoring, offering a discreet and comfortable form factor without compromising on powerful features. Designed for continuous wear, the lightweight ring (ranging from 2.3 to 3.0 grams depending on size) features advanced sensors that track a range of health metrics, including:

Advanced Sleep Analysis: Galaxy Ring provides comprehensive sleep insights, including Sleep Score, snoring analysis, movement tracking, sleep latency, and heart and respiratory rate monitoring.

Cycle Tracking: Utilising overnight skin temperature monitoring, Galaxy Ring enables users to better understand their menstrual cycles and predict ovulation.

Heart Rate Monitoring: The ring provides real-time heart rate monitoring and alerts users to unusually high or low heart rates via the Samsung Health app.

Activity Tracking: Galaxy Ring automatically tracks walks, runs, and other activities, providing users with personalised insights and encouraging them to maintain an active lifestyle.

The Galaxy Ring's data seamlessly integrates with the Samsung Health platform, offering users a centralised hub to view their health information and receive personalised recommendations.

Galaxy Watch7: Personalised Wellness Companion

The Galaxy Watch7 builds upon Samsung's smartwatch legacy, delivering a comprehensive suite of health and fitness features wrapped in a stylish and intuitive design. Key highlights include:

Workout Tracking and Guidance: Track over 100 different workouts, create custom routines, and monitor progress with detailed performance metrics.

Advanced Health Monitoring: In addition to sleep tracking, the Galaxy Watch7 offers FDA-authorised sleep apnea detection, heart rate monitoring with AFib detection, ECG readings, and blood pressure monitoring.

Enhanced BioActive Sensor: The watch's upgraded sensor provides increased accuracy for a deeper understanding of your body's metrics.

AGEs Index Tracking: For the first time, track advanced glycation end products (AGEs) directly from your wrist, providing insights into your metabolic health and biological ageing process.

Seamless Performance: Equipped with a powerful 3nm processor, Galaxy Watch7 delivers a smooth and responsive user experience with extended battery life.

Galaxy Watch Ultra: Built for the Ultimate Achiever

Representing the pinnacle of Samsung's smartwatch technology, the Galaxy Watch Ultra combines rugged durability with advanced performance features tailored for athletes and adventurers:

Rugged Design and Enhanced Durability: Featuring a premium Titanium Grade 4 frame, 10ATM water resistance, and a wider range of operational altitudes, Galaxy Watch Ultra is built to withstand extreme conditions.

Multi-Sports Tracking: Effortlessly track triathlons and other multi-course workouts with the new Multi-sports tile.

Functional Threshold Power (FTP) Monitoring: Measure your maximum cycling power with AI-powered FTP metrics for optimised training.

Personalised HR Zone: Train at your optimal intensity level with the advanced Personalised HR Zone feature.

Extended Battery Life: Galaxy Watch Ultra boasts the longest battery life in the Galaxy Watch series, providing up to 100 hours in Power Saving mode.

Wear OS 5 Integration and Connected Galaxy Ecosystem

Both the Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra run on Wear OS 5, Google's most powerful wearable operating system yet, delivering a seamless and intuitive user experience with access to a wide range of apps.

Furthermore, Samsung emphasises the synergy between its wearables and the connected Galaxy ecosystem. Wearing the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch together unlocks a new level of data accuracy and extends the ring's battery life even further.

"The intelligence, guidance and insights that are offered with Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra will help users turn data into meaningful insights and create a whole new era of expanded intelligent health experiences,” concluded Roh.

The Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available for pre-order in select markets starting July 10, with general availability commencing on July 24.