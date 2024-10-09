Samsung India Festive Season Sale: Attractive discounts on Galaxy S, M, and F series smartphones

As the festive season unfolds in India, Samsung has launched a wave of discounts on its Galaxy S, M, and F series smartphones, catering to tech-savvy buyers across various price ranges. Beginning on September 26, these deals aim to make Samsung’s flagship devices more accessible, while adding to the excitement of festive shopping. In the first wave of the sale, smartphone sales in India rose by 11% year-over-year, with Samsung leading the market share at 20%, according to TechInsights.

Samsung has introduced compelling price drops on several models, starting with the Galaxy S23 FE. Previously priced at ₹54,999, the S23 FE is now available at ₹27,999, offering features like a pro-grade Nightography camera and powerful 4nm chipset for a smooth performance. The Galaxy S23, another high-performance model, has also seen its price slashed from ₹74,999 to ₹37,999. For those seeking premium functionality, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, known for its 200MP camera and custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, is now available at ₹69,999, down from ₹1,09,999.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 series, which includes the Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24+, and S24, also makes its debut with attractive offers. The S24 Ultra is available at ₹1,09,999, featuring advanced AI capabilities such as real-time translation and an enhanced Nightography mode, making it an ideal choice for users interested in cutting-edge technology. The Galaxy S24+ and S24, now priced at ₹64,999 and ₹59,999, bring features like AI-assisted photography, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate display.

Samsung’s mid-range models in the Galaxy M and F series are equally appealing. The Galaxy M35 5G, featuring a 120Hz sAMOLED display, Exynos 1380 processor, and a 6,000mAh battery, is now available for ₹13,999, down from ₹19,999. The Galaxy M05 and Galaxy F05, both priced at ₹6,499, offer budget-friendly options with 50MP cameras and sleek designs, delivering quality at a competitive price point.

Samsung’s festive offers come in partnership with major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, where the brand has served as a main sponsor for key sales events. This strategy has allowed Samsung to reach a wide audience and solidify its position as a top player in the Indian smartphone market.

Commenting on Samsung's performance, Abhilash Kumar, Industry Analyst at TechInsights said “Samsung had fantastic numbers in the first wave of festive season sales. This is driven by attractive deals and price cuts on products across price bands pertaining to Galaxy A, M, S, series. Also, Samsung was the main sponsor for sales events on Flipkart and Amazon which gave it an additional push. Samsung sales in unit terms grew 17% YoY in 2024’s first wave.”