Samsung introduces sleep-enhancing AC mode with Galaxy Watch integration

Samsung has launched an innovative feature for its WindFree air conditioners - ‘Good Sleep’ mode, designed to optimise sleeping conditions by dynamically adjusting temperatures in line with sleep cycles. In a significant upgrade, this mode now integrates with Galaxy Watch devices to activate automatically when users fall asleep.

Recognising the critical role of ambient temperature in quality sleep, Samsung developed the ‘Good Sleep’ mode in collaboration with Kyunghee University. This feature adjusts temperatures during different sleep stages, REM and non-REM, ensuring personalised comfort throughout the night. For instance, the air conditioner cools rapidly during initial sleep stages but warms slightly during deeper sleep phases to prevent disruptions caused by cold temperatures.

The cycle modifies the temperature three times over an eight-hour period, maintaining user comfort. This advanced algorithm also allows for a refreshing wake-up environment with gentle airflow as users transition out of sleep.

By connecting the feature with Galaxy Watch devices, users can enjoy automated comfort without manual adjustments.

Once configured, when the Galaxy Watch detects sleep, the AI automatically starts a customised operation for a comfortable sleep. If the air conditioner was previously turned off, it will be switched on with the appropriate target temperature for ‘Good Sleep’. Alternatively, if it is already running but set too cold, it will adapt to a more comfortable sleeping temperature and automatically shuts off at the wake-up alarm time set in the app.

To promote this feature, Samsung has introduced a combo offer with select Bespoke AI WindFree air conditioners and Galaxy Watch7 models. Customers can avail discounts of up to 42%, potentially saving Rs 51,499, along with free installation. The offer is valid on select models available from January 9, 2025, on Samsung’s website.