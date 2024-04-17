Samsung launches new range of AI TVs in India including Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED

Samsung has heralded a new era of home entertainment with the launch of its cutting-edge Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, and OLED TVs. The much-anticipated reveal took place at the prestigious 'Unbox & Discover' event held at the Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru.

This latest 2024 lineup of Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, and OLED TVs promises to redefine the home entertainment experience by harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI). JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, emphasised the company's commitment to enhancing consumers' lifestyles through AI integration in home entertainment. He highlighted the remarkable advancements in accessibility, sustainability, and enhanced security achieved through the fusion of AI technology with Samsung's renowned visual displays.

Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President of Samsung India's Visual Display Business, underscored the pivotal role of televisions as the focal point of modern living. He noted the escalating demand for premium TVs in India, citing consumers' preference for larger screen sizes. Singh expressed confidence in Samsung's ability to maintain its market leadership with the launch of AI-powered Neo QLED 8K, 4K, and OLED TVs designed to deliver unparalleled visual immersion and sound quality.

The flagship among the new offerings is the Neo QLED 8K, featuring the revolutionary NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor. The processor's Neural Processing Unit (NPU) ensures lightning-fast performance, while AI-driven features like AI Picture Technology, AI Upscaling Pro, and AI Motion Enhancer Pro elevate the viewing experience to unprecedented levels of clarity and realism.

Samsung's expansive lineup also includes the Neo QLED 4K series, powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, and the world's first glare-free OLED TVs. These innovations, complemented by features like Real Depth Enhancer Pro and Quantum Matrix Technology, set new standards for picture quality and immersive sound.

Samsung has curated localised Smart Experiences tailored to Indian consumers, including cloud gaming services, educational tools, and Smart Yoga features.

To celebrate the launch, Samsung is offering enticing pre-order deals, including free soundbars, Freestyle units, and Music Frames, along with cashback offers until April 30, 2024. Prices for the Neo QLED 8K range start from Rs 319990, Neo QLED 4K from Rs 139990, and OLED from Rs 164990.