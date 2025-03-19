Samsung One UI 7 to roll out on April 7: Check upcoming features, eligible devices here

Samsung has officially announced the rollout of One UI 7 based on Android 15 for supported Galaxy devices starting April 7. The initial rollout will support Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6, according to the official blog post by Samsung, with more Galaxy smartphones and tablets to get the update soon.

Samsung said that the update would feature a "bold new design", as well as smarter AI features.

Availability

One UI 7 will begin rolling out on April 7 to the most recent set of devices, including the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6. In the following weeks, Samsung will roll out the update for older devices like the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Tab S10 series and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

One UI 7: Big Changes