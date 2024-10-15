Samsung opens pre-reservations for Galaxy Ring in India with refundable deposit and free Wireless Charger Duo

After months of anticipation, Samsung has finally opened pre-reservations in India for its latest wearable, the Galaxy Ring. First teased in March and officially announced in July, the Galaxy Ring has generated considerable interest among tech enthusiasts eager to try Samsung’s foray into smart rings. Indian customers can now reserve the device with a refundable deposit of Rs 1,999, which also grants them a complimentary Wireless Charger Duo.

The pre-reservation period, which began earlier this month, concludes tomorrow, October 15. Samsung has highlighted that the Galaxy Ring offers a wide range of health and fitness tracking features without any subscription fees - a distinct advantage over competitors like the Oura Ring, which requires subscriptions for premium features.

While the Indian pricing for the Galaxy Ring has yet to be confirmed, Samsung’s smart ring is available in other markets, priced at $399 in the U.S., £399 in the U.K., and €449 in Europe. Customers who pre-reserve the ring will be able to apply their Rs 1,999 deposit toward the final price when it is revealed, or receive a refund if they decide against purchasing.

The Galaxy Ring is expected to track various health metrics, including heart rate, sleep patterns, and activity levels, providing users with an all-in-one health monitoring device in a compact form.

As Samsung continues to broaden its ecosystem of smart devices, the Galaxy Ring’s launch in India marks a key milestone. The company has yet to disclose an official release date for the wearable, but with pre-reservations wrapping up soon, customers may not have to wait much longer to experience Samsung’s latest innovation.