Samsung rolling out One UI 8 update with Galaxy AI upgrades to Galaxy S25 series and more

Samsung Electronics has officially begun the rollout of One UI 8, its next-generation software update for Galaxy devices. The update introduces multimodal AI capabilities, personalised suggestions, and a refreshed design optimised for both smartphones and foldables. It will first arrive on the Galaxy S25 series, followed by the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, and Galaxy S24 FE, with more eligible devices scheduled to receive it later this year.

Advertisement

One UI 8 leverages multimodal AI to combine visual, auditory, and contextual inputs, making everyday interactions smoother. Key features include:

• Gemini Live for real-time communication and contextual understanding.

• Circle to Search with Google for instant in-game tips and live translation across apps.

• Now Bar and Now Brief for real-time updates, app activity, media progress, and personalised reminders.

Samsung has also enhanced security with:

• Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP): creating app-specific encrypted storage on the device.

• Knox Matrix: auto-signing devices out of accounts when serious risks are detected.

• Upgraded Secure Wi-Fi with post-quantum cryptography (PQC): to defend against next-gen cyber threats.

The update optimises the interface for multiple form factors, especially large-screen Galaxy tablets and foldables. Notable features include:

Advertisement

• AI Results View: keeps AI-generated results in Split View or Floating View without disrupting the main content.

• Multi Window enhancements: users can drag-and-drop AI-created text and images directly into workflows.

• Drawing Assist and Writing Assist: for smoother creative tasks.

• Portrait Studio and Call Captions: to generate pet portraits and provide real-time call transcription.

Users can also customise FlexWindow wallpapers, emojis, and clock designs, while the new interface introduces Liquid Glass effects for watch faces and widgets.

The rollout starts this week for the Galaxy S25 lineup and will gradually expand to more models globally in the coming months. Samsung says One UI 8 is another step toward AI democratisation, giving millions of users advanced tools while protecting their privacy.