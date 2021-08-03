Samsung sets up SEED lab at KLE Technological University in Karnataka's Hubballi

To provide students with a platform to research in the emerging tech areas and solve real-world problems, South Korean technology giant Samsung has set up artificial intelligence, machine learning and data engineering lab at the KLE Technological University in Karnataka's Hubballi. At the 'Samsung Student Ecosystem for Engineered Data (SEED) Lab', students and faculty members at KLE Tech will get to work on joint research and development projects along with senior engineers at Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore (SRI-B). The SRI-B has been working on mobile camera tech, speech and text recognition, and machine learning.

"Today, our world is becoming increasingly data-centric, and along with AI, it continues to transform the way we live, work and do business. The Samsung SEED lab is a great initiative that gives the students the opportunity to learn and work under SRI-B engineers on research projects that address the issues facing the world" said Dr. Ashok Shettar, Vice-Chancellor, KLE Technological University, Hubballi, Karnataka.

Spread over the area of 3000sq ft, the Samsung SEED lab will be equipped with facilities such as a special dark room with lighting equipment to conduct experiments on multimedia in varied lighting conditions, devices and accessories, image quality analysis tools, amongst others. It also has backend infrastructure to store, process and archive large volumes of data.

Collaborative research projects will be open to third and fourth-year B.Tech and M.Tech students and PhD scholars at KLE Tech. Students will also be encouraged to publish papers jointly with SRI-B engineers. All students will receive certificates for their contribution at the end of each project from SRI-B.

"India is a repository of young Millennials and Gen Z talent. At Samsung, we envision this lab to become a hub of young minds igniting India's innovation ecosystem, build capabilities among the students to make them industry ready, and also promote industry-academia collaboration," said Dipesh Shah, Managing Director, Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore.

Samsung has been working with students across top engineering colleges in Karnataka on various R&D projects on areas such as AI, ML, Internet of Things & Connected Devices and 5G networks, as part of the very popular students' engagement program named Samsung PRISM. Among the successes over the last two years of the program is many students getting to file joint patents with SRI-B engineers.