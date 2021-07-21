Samsung launches Galaxy M21 2021: Check out price, specs and more

Electronics giant Samsung has launched its latest budget smartphone, Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, in India. The new smartphone succeeds last year's Galaxy M21 and comes with an improved camera set up, with 48MP main lens with Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor.

Retaining the overall design and 6000mAh battery unit, the smartphone runs Android 11 operating system and is powered by Samsung's own Exynos 8611 processor.

Price and availability

Galaxy M21 2021 Edition comes in two variants, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The 4GB RAM variant is priced at ?12,499 and the 6GB RAM variant is priced at ?14,499. Users can add more storage by installing a microSD card of up to 256 GB.

The phone will be available in two colours - Artic Blue and Charcoal Black -- and will go sale starting 21 July on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores.

As an introductory offer, customers purchasing through Amazon can avail a 10 per cent instant discount via HDFC Bank. For customers purchasing through Samsung.com and offline retailers, there will also be a Rs 1,000 cashback on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

Specifications

The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition comes with a Super AMOLED 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity U display with 60Hz refresh rate and 1080x2340 pixel resolution. The display is protected with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The 2021 Edition also retains the rear fingerprint sensor.

Camera

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup, which comprises 48MP main sensor with Samsung GM2 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 123-degree field of view and 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The front is home to a 20MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture that comes with built-in filters and different camera modes. The 5MP depth camera allows users to capture amazing portrait shots with live focus.

Processor

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 comes with an Exynos 9611 chipset. The battery is a 6000mAh unit and the device comes with a 15W charger in the box.

(Edited by Rupashree Ravi)

