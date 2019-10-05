Samsung sold 1,600 Galaxy Fold phones priced at Rs 1.6 lakh each in 30 mins in India

Samsung has set a new record in the luxury smartphone segment with its latest offering Galaxy Fold. The company sold a total 1,600 units of Samsung Galaxy Fold premium phones in 30 minutes after pre-bookings were open on the official online store on Friday.

According to a report in news agency IANS, the buyers who pre-booked the phones also paid the entire amount - Rs 164,999 - upfront, which is another first in the super-premium smartphone segment. The buyers will get the phones delivered to them on October 20.

Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-bookings are now closed in India. As per the report, the initial stock was limited to 1,600 units.

Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with six cameras. There's a 16MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MO wide-angle camera and a 12MP telephoto camera at the back. On the front, the luxury phone has dual camera - a 10MP primary sensor and an 8MP RBG depth camera. Then there's the 10MP selfie camera.

As for display, the Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with a 4.6-inch single folding AMOLED display that expands to 7.3 inches when unfolded. The outer 21:9 screen has a resolution of 840x1960 and the unfolded screen has a resolution of 1,536 x 2,152. The Samsung Galaxy Fold is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

Samsung has packed two batteries in the phone that are placed on the sides with a total capacity of 4,380mAh in the phone. The Galaxy Fold is equipped with fast charging and wireless charging support as well.

