Samsung teases Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra, promises bigger screens and AI-powered features

Samsung is set to expand its foldable smartphone lineup this year with the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra, joining the standard Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. The company recently dropped its first official teaser for the foldable device, signalling a significant step forward in design, display size, and intelligent functionality. Samsung is reportedly expected to conduct an in-person Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, which is slated for early July in New York.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bigger Screens and a Thinner Profile

Responding to user feedback demanding larger screens, Samsung’s teaser hints at a foldable device with notably expanded displays. Industry insiders suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will sport a 6.5-inch cover screen and a spacious 8.2-inch foldable main display, offering an enhanced experience for multitasking and media consumption. Design refinements could see the device slim down considerably, with rumours pointing to an ultra-thin 4.54mm thickness when unfolded and about 9mm when folded, marking a sleek upgrade over the Fold 6.

Despite these advances, the battery capacity is expected to remain at 4,400 mAh, consistent with previous Fold models. Samsung is likely relying on improved chipset efficiency and software optimisation to maintain solid battery performance.

Advertisement

“Next Chapter of Ultra” and AI Integration

Samsung’s marketing deliberately avoids explicitly naming the foldable as part of the Galaxy Z Fold series. Instead, it emphasises an “Ultra experience” and refers cryptically to a mysterious “Galaxy Ultra,” sparking speculation about a possible rebrand or a new device category.

A major highlight is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) tailored specifically for the foldable form factor. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra is teased to include Galaxy AI features designed to assist users with messaging, browsing, gaming, and voice-controlled commands, transforming the device into both an entertainment hub and a multitasking powerhouse.

What’s Next for Samsung’s Foldables?

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra marks the first concrete evidence of Samsung introducing an “Ultra” variant to its foldable lineup, blending cutting-edge hardware, AI capabilities, and a user-centric design philosophy. Alongside the Fold 7 Ultra, Samsung is expected to launch the standard Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Flip 7 FE at its upcoming event.

Advertisement

As anticipation builds, Samsung’s latest foldable promises to push the boundaries of smartphone innovation—offering bigger displays, smarter software, and a sleek new form factor that could redefine the future of mobile devices.