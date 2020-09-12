On the back of 100 per cent year-on-year growth in the second half (July-December) of this year, Samsung aims to double online business market share by the end of 2020. Introduced early last year, the M-series has done exceedingly well for Samsung. And the recently launched M51 is Samsung's eighth launch under M series within this year. "We are here in the second half of 2020, and we are seeing a growth in scale and strength. We are looking at 100 per cent year on year growth between second half 2020 over the second half of 2019", says Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India.

Samsung has witnessed this growth on the backdrop of improving average selling price or ASPs. Samsung's ASP has also moved up by over 50 per cent. "The main part of our online business is the M series portfolio that we launched a little over one year ago in India. M series has been designed for the young Indian millennial consumers, the Gen Z young consumers who shop online. It's been very well appreciated, well-liked by consumers. And by the end of 2020, we foresee that M series would be greater than $3.5 billion franchise in terms of gross merchandise value," adds Warsi.

The M-series has been priced starting Rs 7,000 and goes up to the sub-Rs 25,000 price bracket as well. Continuing the success of M-series, Samsung has now launched the M51. Just like all its predecessors in the M-series, even this new model has been designed keeping in view the pattern and preferences of online shoppers. The M51 is Samsung's eighth launch under M series within this year. It features a 6.7-inch display, is powered by Snapdragon 733g processor, a 32 MP front camera and a 7000 mAh battery amongst other features.

As COVID-19 impacted many businesses, Samsung did manage to rapidly gather supplies on the component and therefore the manufacturing side and supply into the market. "In fact, some of the reports indicated that rapidly by June we had come back to 94 per cent levels in productions and supplies, compared with pre-COVID level," avers Warsi. Samsung also focused on normalising supplies and production against a resurgent demand when the lockdown eased.

Samsung mobiles are available across channels - online and offline - including Samsung online store, Amazon, Flipkart and others. However, to enhance the shopping experience, Samsung India has launched unique and signature programmes or platforms. For instance, on Samsung.com, the company has launched Samsung referral advantage, offering exciting value, both for advocate as well as the beneficiary. There is a good amount of coupon incentives to be earned. Samsung has also launched Student Advantage targeted at students and college students. The third initiative is the Samsung 20k advantage - a global first for Samsung. Under this intuitive, consumers can get up to Rs 20,000 wroth of the coupon for shopping on the portal. The Galaxy Forever programme gives consumer up to 40 per cent of the device value as buyback value and more.

