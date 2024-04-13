Samsung to introduce Galaxy AI features to older flagship devices including S21 series

Samsung Electronics has announced plans to extend select Galaxy AI capabilities to several older flagship smartphones and tablets starting next month. The move comes as part of the One UI 6.1 update, as reported by reputable sources including 9to5Google and Android Central. These reports cited a statement from a Samsung representative on the company’s community forum in Korea.

The updated features will include a slightly modified version of Galaxy AI, with the exception of Instant Slow-Mo, and will be made available to Samsung’s flagship lineup from 2022. Specifically, devices such as the S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Tab S8, and Tab S8 Ultra are set to receive this enhancement.

Each of these devices will receive the same version of Galaxy AI as the lower-priced Galaxy S23 FE model. Instant Slow-Mo, a feature introduced with the S24 series, has also been extended to select S23 models.

For owners of flagship Samsung devices from 2021, there's exciting news on the horizon. The forthcoming update will bring two Galaxy AI features, Circle to Search and Magic Rewrite, to devices including the S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, Flip 3, and Fold 3.