Samsung unveils exclusive Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition for Paris 2024 athletes

Celebrating its longstanding partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Samsung has revealed a special edition Galaxy Z Flip6 designed exclusively for athletes participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics. While the internal hardware mirrors the standard version, the Olympic Edition boasts a distinctive yellow finish, pre-loaded apps, and a commemorative flipsuit case.

This marks the continuation of Samsung's tradition of gifting customised smartphones to athletes since the Rio 2016 Games. However, this year's offering is particularly noteworthy as it will be presented to athletes ahead of the phone's official market launch.

Stephanie Choi, EVP and Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung, emphasised the significance of this gesture: "The phone will enhance athletes' experiences at the Games in Paris 'from creating meaningful connections to capturing lifelong memories.'"

A Smartphone Tailored for the Games

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition with a suite of features designed to enhance the athletes' experience in Paris:

eSIM with 100GB 5G Data: Ensuring seamless connectivity throughout the Games, courtesy of Orange.

Pre-loaded Essential Apps: Including the official Paris 2024 app, the Athlete 365 platform (a dedicated social network for athletes), and the Transport Accred app for convenient navigation.

Samsung Wallet Perks: A pre-loaded pass for complimentary beverages at Olympic and Paralympic village vending machines, along with a public transport access card, thanks to IOC partnerships with Coca-Cola and IDFM (Paris' public transport operator).

Public Availability?

While the Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition will initially be distributed exclusively to athletes starting July 18, Samsung has hinted at the possibility of a wider release. Similar to the custom Galaxy Z Flip3 for Beijing 2022 and the Galaxy S21 for Tokyo 2020, a commercial version without the athlete-specific benefits may become available later.

For now, the Olympic Edition will be showcased at various locations throughout Paris, offering a glimpse of this unique collaboration between Samsung and the IOC. As a testament to their technological partnership, the opening ceremony parade along the Seine River will be broadcasted using Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones connected to a dedicated 5G network.