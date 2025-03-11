Samsung unveils festive offers on AI-powered TVs with cashback, EMI, and free TVs and soundbars; see details

Samsung has announced a month-long Festive Campaign to celebrate Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Holi with exciting offers on its premium AI-powered TV lineup. Running from March 5 to March 31, 2025, the campaign includes discounts on Neo QLED, OLED, and Crystal 4K UHD TVs, making advanced home entertainment more accessible to consumers.

With up to 20% cashback, zero down payment, and EMI options of up to 30 months, Samsung is offering customers a chance to upgrade their viewing experience. Additionally, buyers can receive a free TV worth up to ₹2,04,990 or a free soundbar worth up to ₹90,990 on select purchases.

“At Samsung, we continuously strive to enhance the consumers viewing experience by offering cutting-edge technology combined with attractive deals, bringing best-in-class technology into their homes. Our premium AI-powered TVs redefine entertainment, offering unparalleled picture quality, immersive sound, and seamless connectivity. As we celebrate the month of festivals with Awesome India, we are excited to offer exclusive deals on Samsung’s range of AI-powered TVs. Through these exciting festive offers, we aim to make premium home entertainment more accessible, allowing consumers to elevate their viewing experience and celebrate with their loved ones in the most immersive way possible,” said Viplesh Dang, Senior Director, Visual Display Business, Samsung India.

Samsung’s AI-powered TV lineup features cutting-edge advancements such as AI upscaling, Dolby Atmos, and Quantum Matrix Technology, delivering superior contrast, lifelike colors, and immersive audio. Models available under this campaign include:

• Neo QLED 8K – Features the NQ8 AI Gen2 Processor with 256 AI neural networks to enhance picture and sound quality. Ideal for streaming, gaming, and live sports with Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro for ultra-smooth visuals.

• Neo QLED 4K – Powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, this range optimises all content to 4K resolution and is Pantone Validated for true-to-life color accuracy.

• QLED TV – Uses Quantum Dot technology to deliver 100% color volume, ensuring vibrant, ultra-bright visuals.

• OLED TV – Features Glare-Free OLED panels, Real Depth Enhancer, and OLED HDR Pro for deep blacks and sharp contrasts, making it an excellent choice for gaming with Motion Xcelerator 144Hz.

The Samsung Festive Campaign 2025 is available on Samsung.com, leading online marketplaces, and select retail stores across India. Customers purchasing any Samsung TV can also avail up to 45% off on Samsung Soundbars to enhance their entertainment setup.