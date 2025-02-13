Samsung unveils Galaxy F06 5G as its most affordable 5G smartphone in India

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy F06 5G, its most affordable 5G smartphone in India. Galaxy F06 5G supports 12 5G bands across all major telecom operators in India. With Carrier Aggregation technology, the device ensures faster downloads, uploads, seamless video calls, and uninterrupted live streaming.

Featuring a 6.7-inch HD+ display with 800 nits brightness, the smartphone provides sharp visuals and an immersive viewing experience. It has a sleek 8mm design, weighing only 191 grams, making it ergonomic and easy to carry. The Ripple Glow finish adds a premium touch, and users can choose between two colours - Bahama Blue and Lit Violet.

Equipped with a 50MP wide-angle primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, the Galaxy F06 5G captures vibrant, detailed images. The 8MP front camera ensures clear and high-quality selfies.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300, one of the best processors in its segment with an AnTuTu score of up to 416K, the smartphone offers fast and power-efficient performance. This makes it an ideal choice for mobile gaming, multitasking, and seamless audio-visual experiences.

Packed with a 5000mAh battery, the Galaxy F06 5G supports 25W fast charging, ensuring longer usage for browsing, gaming, and entertainment.

Samsung is offering four generations of OS upgrades and four years of security updates, making the Galaxy F06 5G one of the most future-proof devices in its price segment. The smartphone also features Samsung Knox Vault, a hardware-based security system that protects against both hardware and software threats.

Additionally, the device includes Voice Focus, which eliminates background noise for clearer calls, and Quick Share, which enables users to instantly share files across devices, even remotely.

The 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 9,499 which includes a Rs 500 bank cashback offer. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999.

"We are proud to announce our most affordable 5G smartphone, designed to make next-generation connectivity accessible to everyone. The launch of Galaxy F06 5G reflects our commitment to bridging the digital divide and empowering millions of consumers with a complete 5G experience, superior performance, and an all-new stylish design at an introductory price starting Rs 9499. With Galaxy F06 5G, we are not just launching a smartphone, but new possibilities for every Indian," said Akshay S Rao, General Manager, MX Business, Samsung India.