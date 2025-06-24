Samsung unveils glasses-free Odyssey 3D gaming monitor with advanced eye tracking and crosstalk-free visuals

Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of the Odyssey 3D (G90XF), a revolutionary gaming monitor that offers a glasses-free 3D experience powered by real-time eye tracking and smart display innovations. The new monitor aims to eliminate the discomfort and hassle of traditional 3D setups, delivering an immersive visual experience without any external equipment.

At the heart of Odyssey 3D are three core technologies: eye tracking, view mapping, and a lenticular lens system. These work in tandem to create 3D visuals that respond to the user’s position and movement in real time. A stereo camera mounted atop the monitor detects the precise location and distance of the user’s eyes. This data is then used to map the view accurately and project different images to each eye, creating a deep and lifelike 3D effect.

Samsung ensures the system works even for users wearing glasses, highlighting the device’s versatility. The final 3D effect is achieved through a lenticular lens, which refracts light to deliver each image directly to the correct eye, eliminating the need for 3D glasses altogether.

Beyond its cutting-edge 3D features, the Odyssey 3D is built for performance. When not in 3D mode, it functions as a high-end 2D gaming monitor with vivid image quality and ultra-fast response times. The lenticular lens activates only when the 3D mode is switched on via the Odyssey 3D Hub, maintaining optimal display quality in all use cases.

To address a common pain point in 3D viewing, crosstalk, or overlapping visual input that causes discomfort, Samsung employs several precision solutions. These include post-assembly calibration, hardware-specific data tuning, and a deep learning-based eye-tracking algorithm. A specially coated display layer further reduces glare and visual distortion, resulting in clearer, sharper visuals.