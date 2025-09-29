Sandisk brings MagSafe SSD for iPhone, new microSD cards as part of Creator Series launch

Sandisk has announced the launch of its new 'Creator Series' in India, a range of professional-grade storage solutions aimed at content creators. The lineup features new microSD and SD cards, USB-C flash drives, a MagSafe-compatible solid-state drive (SSD) for iPhones, and a dual-connector phone drive.
According to the company, the new products are designed to provide the speed and reliability required for tasks such as recording high-resolution video, managing large files for generative AI projects, and streamlining creative workflows.
The new products include:
"Today’s creators often juggle multiple devices and formats which can be a challenge," said Subind Kumar, Country Manager and VP at Sandisk. "The SANDISK Creator Series is designed to help creators elevate their workflow, helping them unleash their creativity and keep up their fast-paced, always-on lifestyle."
The Sandisk Creator Series is now available for purchase in India through online retailers Amazon and Flipkart. Each product in the series also comes with a complimentary trial membership for Adobe software, offering either three months of Adobe Lightroom or one month of Adobe Creative Cloud.
