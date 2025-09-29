Sandisk brings MagSafe SSD for iPhone, new microSD cards as part of Creator Series launch

Sandisk has announced the launch of its new 'Creator Series' in India, a range of professional-grade storage solutions aimed at content creators. The lineup features new microSD and SD cards, USB-C flash drives, a MagSafe-compatible solid-state drive (SSD) for iPhones, and a dual-connector phone drive.

According to the company, the new products are designed to provide the speed and reliability required for tasks such as recording high-resolution video, managing large files for generative AI projects, and streamlining creative workflows.

The new products include:

Sandisk Creator Phone SSD: A portable SSD that attaches to MagSafe-compatible iPhones. It supports direct recording of Apple ProRes 4K video at 60fps from compatible models. The drive has an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance. It is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, with prices starting at ₹10,999. Sandisk Creator microSD Card: Aimed at users of phones, drones, and action cameras, this card supports 4K and 5.3K video recording. It offers read speeds of up to 190MB/s and is available in capacities up to 1TB. The starting price is ₹1,809. Sandisk Creator SD UHS-II Card: Designed for professional cameras, this SD card provides transfer speeds of up to 280MB/s and supports 6K video recording and large RAW file workflows. It is available in capacities up to 1TB and includes data recovery software. Prices begin at ₹4,999. Sandisk Creator USB-C Flash Drive: This flash drive offers transfer speeds of up to 400MB/s for compatible computers, tablets, and smartphones. It is available with up to 1TB of storage, with prices starting from ₹2,029. Sandisk Creator Phone Drive: A compact drive featuring dual Lightning and USB-C connectors for file transfers between iPhones, iPads, Android devices, and computers. It offers up to 256GB of storage and is priced from ₹4,899.

"Today’s creators often juggle multiple devices and formats which can be a challenge," said Subind Kumar, Country Manager and VP at Sandisk. "The SANDISK Creator Series is designed to help creators elevate their workflow, helping them unleash their creativity and keep up their fast-paced, always-on lifestyle."

The Sandisk Creator Series is now available for purchase in India through online retailers Amazon and Flipkart. Each product in the series also comes with a complimentary trial membership for Adobe software, offering either three months of Adobe Lightroom or one month of Adobe Creative Cloud.