Satya Nadella welcomes DeepMind cofounder Mustafa Suleyman as CEO of Microsoft AI

Microsoft's Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella extended a warm welcome to Mustafa Suleyman, who has assumed the role of CEO for the tech giant's artificial intelligence (AI) venture. Suleyman's appointment marks a significant move for Microsoft AI, where he will spearhead the development of consumer AI products and research initiatives, encompassing notable platforms like Copilot, Bing, and Edge.

Expressing his excitement, Nadella took to X to convey his message, stating, "Welcome to Microsoft. Thrilled to have you lead Microsoft AI as we build consumer AI, like Copilot, that is loved by and benefits people around the world."

Prior to joining Microsoft, Suleyman served as the co-founder and head of applied AI at DeepMind, a prominent AI firm later acquired by Google. Following his tenure there, he ventured into founding Inflection AI, a company specialising in machine learning and generative AI, in 2022.

Sharing his thoughts on the transition, Suleyman also addressed his followers on X, announcing the appointment of Karen Simonyan as Chief Scientist and acknowledging the support of his dedicated team members who have chosen to embark on this journey with him.

Regarding the future of Inflection AI, Suleyman announced the company's commitment to its mission under new leadership. He revealed plans to expand its reach by making its API widely accessible to developers and businesses globally.

Reflecting on his past accomplishments, Suleyman recounted his pivotal role in co-founding DeepMind Technologies, an AI and machine learning venture that garnered backing from notable figures like Founders' Fund and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. DeepMind made headlines in 2014 when it was acquired by Google in a deal reportedly valued at 400 million pounds.