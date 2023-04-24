Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may use EV technology for longer battery life

Samsung is expected to launch its flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra with a new battery tech from the EV industry. As per a report by The Elec, the South Korean tech giant will incorporate technology used in electric cars like Audi EVs to give a boost to the battery life of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Earlier, it was tipped that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with a GPU faster than that of the iPhone 15.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra battery

As per the report, Samsung’s SDI division, the company’s R&D team for battery, is looking at stacked batteries for the smartphone business. Notably, this tech does not change the chemistry of the battery, rather, it tweaks the arrangement of cells to give high energy density and offer high capacity in the same volume. Audi’s Q8 e-Tron uses the same tech to fit 114kWh battery in the vehicle.

The report further reveals that Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will get around 10 per cent improvement in density. The company might use the same space capacity as the predecessor to fit in an improved pack. Hence, the upcoming phone battery may come with a larger capacity when compared to Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 5,000 mAh unit.

Two Chinese battery brands are rumoured to create stacked gear for Samsung. It is also reported the two brands are opening their offices in South Korea to link with Samsung SDI more effectively. Shenzhen Yinghe Tech, one of the two partners, has already given its stacking tools to Samsung SDI after running a pilot line for the new production process at a factory in Tianjin.

In addition to this, the smartphone is also expected to come with a new camera setup. It was reported that the company will ditch one camera from the device, which will likely be 3x telephoto lens. It will bring down the camera sensors to three. Tipster Ice Universe suggests that Samsung is likely to “merge” the telephoto lens into a periscope lens to offer an appropriate zoom level.

