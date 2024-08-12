Sennheiser HD 620S review: Open-back airiness meets closed-back isolation

Sennheiser’s HD 600 series has long been a darling of audiophiles and casual listeners alike, celebrated for their airy, open soundstage and comfortable design. Now, with the HD 620S, the company is stepping into uncharted territory, attempting to bring that signature sound to a closed-back design. It’s a bold move, and the results are, as you might expect, a mixed bag.

Design and Comfort: Sturdy and Stylish

The HD 620S maintain the HD 600 series’ focus on long-term listening comfort. They’re solidly built, with a reassuring heft and a sleek design that incorporates subtle touches like raised dots to guide earcup orientation. The detachable cable adds to the premium feel, allowing for easy replacement or upgrades.

However, the clamping force proved to be a bit much for some. While I found the fit secure and comfortable, others in my team experienced a vice-like grip that led to pressure points after prolonged use. This is particularly concerning for glasses wearers, who might find the HD 620S uncomfortable for extended sessions.

Sound: Openness Achieved

Sennheiser’s engineers clearly went to great lengths to imbue the HD 620S with the spacious, airy soundstage that defines their open-back models. The angled drivers and internal acoustic design successfully create a sense of openness that’s rare in closed-back headphones.

The overall sound signature is detailed, smooth, and balanced, making the HD 620S ideal for relaxed, extended listening sessions. They handle a wide range of genres with grace, from delicate acoustic tracks to heavier electronic beats.

The caveat? While the HD 620S excels at delivering a refined and fatigue-free listening experience, they lack the visceral punch and dynamic impact that many listeners crave, especially from closed-back headphones. Switching to a more traditional closed-back model reveals a noticeable difference in energy and excitement.

Should You Buy the Sennheiser HD 620S?

The Sennheiser HD 620S are a fascinating experiment. A true sign of Sennheiser’s dedication to sonic innovation. If you prioritise a spacious, airy soundstage and prefer a relaxed, fatigue-free listening experience, these headphones are worth considering at a special price of Rs 32,990.