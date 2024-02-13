'Service is like traditional phone directories': Delhi HC dismisses PIL against Truecaller

In a verdict on Monday, the Delhi High Court quashed a petition challenging the popular mobile application Truecaller's caller identification feature. The petition, filed by Ajay Shukla, contended that Truecaller's practice of revealing caller identities from unknown numbers breached privacy rights.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora ruled that Truecaller's services, including providing names and emails associated with phone numbers, are akin to the conventional practice of publishing telephone directories. The bench underscored that such services are a facilitation rather than an infringement of privacy.

Shukla's argument centred on the allegation that Truecaller's operations led to the unauthorised disclosure of information pertaining to third parties, potentially causing reputational harm. His counsel highlighted the app's access to users' phonebooks and the consequent exposure of individuals who hadn't consented to its terms and conditions.

However, the court, drawing parallels with traditional phone directories, deemed Truecaller's functionality as a modern-day adaptation of conventional practices. The defence countered Shukla's claims by branding the petition as a publicity-driven move, pointing out his prior unsuccessful attempt to challenge Truecaller's operations in the Supreme Court.

Upon scrutinising the Supreme Court's earlier dismissal of Shukla's plea, the high court noted the absence of disclosure regarding the previous litigation in the current writ petition. This led the court to categorize Shukla's petition as a case of re-litigation and a potential misuse of legal process. Consequently, the court dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against Truecaller, affirming the legality of its caller identification services.