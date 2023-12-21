‘Sharam naam ki cheese nai hoti’: Fake AI-generated Amul product makes rounds on WhatsApp, social media

An AI-generated fabricated image has been making rounds on social media platforms and WhatsApp. The image showcases a packet of “Amul Sharam Cheese,” which is not a real product of the renowned dairy company Amul. The company has put out a notice to its consumers announcing that the product is fake and they should not believe in the viral image being shared online.

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar also highlighted the notice by retweeting it with a quirky tweet saying, “Sharam naam ki koi cheese nai hoti” which is a play on an adage popular in the northern parts of the country.

The image shared by Amul looks real but has a very different lettering and branding compared to its other products. You can see a person holding a fake packet of “Amul Sharam Cheese.” The packet is predominantly yellow with red borders.

The notice issued by Amul says, “This is for your kind information that a fake message is being forwarded on WhatsApp and Social Media platforms regarding new type of Amul Cheese. The creator of the post has made the creative and posted this without any authorisation from Amul.”

Further, the company explains how this image was made and its impact on the brand’s image. The notice said, “We notice in the post that the pack has been developed using AI and is using the Amul brand name poorly and is disparaging. We wish to assure you that the pack shown in this post is not Amul Cheese. This post has been used to create misinformation and spread unnecessary fear and concern among consumers.”

The dairy company has asked viewers and customers to share the message that it is fake.

AI-generated fake images and videos

This is not the first time AI-generated fake videos have stirred confusion and controversy. Many Bollywood actors and even business tycoons have been a victim of the deepfake AI technology. This tech seamlessly integrates one face onto another body leading to widespread misinformation and fake news. Actresses like Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Alia Bhatt have been victims of deepfakes. Additionally, videos of business tycoons like Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and former Chairperson of Tata Group, Ratan Tata have also been used to create deepfakes.

