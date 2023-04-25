Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal takes jibe at Elon Musk after losing blue tick, cancels plan to buy Tesla car

The drama around Twitter's blue checkmark has been raging for over a week. It all started when Elon Musk removed all verified blue checks on April 20th, and later restored them for some notable personalities, causing chaos reminiscent of Twitter's initial days under the Musk era. Many Indian celebrities also lost their blue checkmarks, including Shark Tank judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal.

In response to his lost Twitter blue checkmark, Mittal decided to cancel his plans to buy a Tesla. While some Twitter users were amused by his tweet, others suggested he pay for the verification badge or start a new Twitter platform in India.

Am cancelling my planned purchase of a Tesla … ticked off 😤 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) April 23, 2023

At the time of writing this article, Mittal's Twitter account is still without a checkmark despite having over 2 lakh followers.

The story behind the missing blue ticks

The removal of legacy blue ticks was always a part of Elon Musk's plan for Twitter Blue. When the company introduced the subscription service, it announced a buffer period of 90 days to move on to the paid version. Earlier in April, Musk confirmed that the legacy blue checkmarks will be removed by April 20 or '4/20'.

On the said day, Twitter removed the legacy verified blue checkmarks from accounts forcing users to buy a Twitter Blue subscription to retain the coveted tick. Several high-profile celebrities, film stars, politicians, and sportspersons lost the blue tick.

Hours after removing the unpaid blue ticks, Elon Musk restored the blue badge of users with reportedly over a million followers, including basketball star LeBron James, Star Trek star William Shatner, and author Stephen King. This has created a lot of confusion and in some cases anger against Musk's u-turn on the issuing of blue ticks.

