Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary hails Elon Musk as a modern-day 'Bruce Wayne,' suggests government role

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary has declared his admiration for Elon Musk, comparing the Tesla and SpaceX CEO to Batman, the iconic superhero from Gotham City.

"I think that guy is a modern-day Bruce Wayne," O'Leary said during an interview on Fox News' "The Big Money Show."

O'Leary, whose son works at Tesla, lauded Musk's transparency, executional skills, and accomplishments, suggesting that his involvement in government would benefit the nation.

"The guy's a no BS guy. He's very transparent, and he really knows what he's doing. He has executional skills. You may not like him, you may not like his communication style, but look at what he's accomplished," O'Leary said. He added, "If we could get more Elon Musks in the government, this country would not be in the situation it's in, divided so much."

Potential Government Role

While Musk has previously dismissed reports of a formal role in a potential Trump administration, he recently expressed openness to serving on a government efficiency commission if Trump were to win the upcoming election. This idea was floated during a livestream conversation between Musk and Trump.

"I think it would be great to just have a government efficiency commission that takes a look at these things and just ensures that the taxpayers' hard-earned money is spent in a good way, and I'd be happy to help out on such a commission," Musk said.

Trump responded enthusiastically, saying, "I'd love it."

Contrasting Views

O'Leary's positive stance on Musk and his potential government involvement contrasts with the views of his fellow Shark Tank star, Mark Cuban. Cuban, who has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, has criticised billionaire supporters of Trump, accusing them of seeking to exert undue influence on a potential Trump administration.

This latest episode highlights the ongoing debate about the role of billionaires in politics and the potential influence of figures like Elon Musk on government policy.