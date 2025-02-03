Shein app makes comeback in India with Reliance Retail after five-year ban

Shein, the Chinese fast-fashion giant, is returning to India nearly five years after being banned. This time, it is re-entering the market through a partnership with Reliance Retail, a company owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani. The app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

Unlike before, Shein will not run the business itself. Reliance Retail will fully control the Shein India Fast Fashion app, managing everything from operations to customer data. Shein will only act as a technology partner, providing the app and backend systems without any ownership or direct involvement in managing sales. A key condition of this deal is that all customer data must be stored in India, and Shein cannot access it. This arrangement helps address security concerns, which were a major reason for Shein’s initial ban.

Reliance, India’s biggest retailer, also owns the country’s top telecom network, Jio. However, in online shopping, it faces tough competition from platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, and Meesho. Reliance’s e-commerce platform, Ajio, has struggled to capture a significant share of the fashion market, where Flipkart’s Myntra dominates. Bringing Shein into its portfolio could help Reliance attract more online shoppers, especially young customers who loved Shein’s trendy and affordable clothing before the ban.

For now, Shein is offering delivery in major cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, with plans to expand across India soon. It has also made shopping more attractive by not charging delivery fees. The company’s products, including dresses starting at ₹199, will be designed and manufactured in India by local suppliers. This move aligns with the Indian government’s push to boost domestic textile production.

Since 2020, India has banned over 300 Chinese apps due to security concerns and tensions between the two countries. Shein’s return is a rare exception, but it comes with strict oversight. The Indian government has approved the deal only after thorough security checks by multiple ministries, including IT and Home Affairs. Shein must also undergo regular cybersecurity audits by government-approved firms to ensure compliance. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stated that this partnership benefits India’s economy by creating manufacturing jobs while ensuring strict data security.

Shein’s comeback in India is expected to shake up the fast-fashion market, especially with Reliance’s backing. However, it remains to be seen how Indian consumers respond, given concerns about Chinese apps and rising competition from local and global fashion brands.