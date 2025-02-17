Shri Tech Data Limited proposes Rs 9,100 crore investment in Madhya Pradesh

Vijay Anand, CEO of Shri Tech Data Limited, met Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav on Friday to present a comprehensive investment plan for Madhya Pradesh. The proposal includes investments in data centers, green hydrogen, solar energy, and the transmission sector, totaling Rs 9,100 crore.

During the meeting, discussions focused on enhancing advanced infrastructure and technological expansion in the state. Shri Tech Data Limited outlined several key projects, including:

A Rs 4,000 crore data center in Indore

A Rs 3,000 crore green hydrogen plant in Bina (Sagar)

A Rs 600 crore solar power unit in Ujjain

Rs 1,500 crore allocated for developing electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure in Ujjain

Shri Kailash Manekar, General Manager of the District Industries Center in Bhopal, also participated in the discussions.

Chief Minister Yadav emphasized that Madhya Pradesh has become one of India’s most attractive investment destinations, drawing global companies due to its robust infrastructure, investor-friendly policies, and conducive industrial environment.

Vijay Anand highlighted that this investment would accelerate Madhya Pradesh’s digital and green energy transformation, leading to the development of cutting-edge infrastructure and generating thousands of new job opportunities. He also sought government support for policy assistance, land allocation, and other essential resources to ensure smooth project execution.

This investment is expected to play a pivotal role in boosting the industrial and economic landscape of Madhya Pradesh. It will not only position the state as a leader in technology and energy but also create new opportunities for local youth and start-ups.