Skoda enters compact SUV segment in India with Kylaq, priced from ₹7.89 lakh

Skoda India has unveiled its latest addition to the compact SUV lineup, the Kylaq, at an initial price of ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), marking the company’s ambitious entry into the sub-4m SUV market. Targeted to compete with popular models like Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Venue, the Kylaq promises a feature-packed experience for India’s SUV enthusiasts. Bookings for the Kylaq open on December 2, with public displays set for the Bharat Mobility Expo in Delhi on January 17, 2025.

The Kylaq comes with a distinct design language that combines a sleek 3,995 mm length, a width of 1,783 mm, and a height of 1,619 mm, offering a competitive stance in its class. The car rides on a 2566 mm wheelbase and boasts a practical ground clearance of 189 mm, ideal for Indian road conditions. Inside, the boot space of 446 litres can expand to 1,265 litres with the rear seats folded down, providing ample space for long hauls.

One of the Kylaq’s standout features is its modern interior with tech upgrades like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch digital MID, wireless charging, and six-way power-adjustable seats for both driver and passenger. Safety features include six airbags, traction control, brake disc wiping, and electronic stability control (ESC), aiming to set new benchmarks in its segment.

Under the hood, the Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder TSI petrol engine, generating 115 horsepower and 178 Nm of peak torque. Buyers have the option of a manual or an automatic gearbox, but currently, no additional engine variants are available.

Adding to the allure, Skoda has introduced a new Olive Gold colour as the Kylaq’s signature shade.

As part of its expansion strategy, Skoda aims to grow its service network across India, increasing from 260 to 350 touchpoints by 2025. With its competitive pricing, advanced features, and robust after-sales plan, the Kylaq is poised to be a strong contender in India’s compact SUV market.