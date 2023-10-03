‘Sliving’: Paris Hilton is getting a special revenue share deal to post on X; see details

X, the company previously known as Twitter, has entered into a unique revenue-sharing agreement with Paris Hilton and her media entity, 11:11. This partnership even incorporates a tailor-made hashtag for a term Hilton has been endeavouring to popularise since at least 2019: "Sliving."

A fusion of "slaying" and "living," sliving serves as Hilton's contemporary equivalent to her iconic catchphrase "that's hot," which was omnipresent in the early 2000s. Now, in the year 2023, Linda Yaccarino is sharing "#sliving" on X.

The queen of pop culture, music, business, and TV is #Sliving on X. @ParisHilton welcome to the @X family, we're excited to launch an official partnership with you and your next-gen media company 11:11. Together we're going to create a launchpad for new initiatives in video and… pic.twitter.com/7ctohyn3Nb — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) October 2, 2023

Here's what Hilton and X's collaboration encompasses, as shared by company spokesperson Joe Benarroch to The Verge:

The two entities will collaborate to produce four original video content programs each year, inclusive of live shopping features, and introduce an array of fresh initiatives across all facets of the X platform.

This live shopping experience enables viewers of Hilton's live streams to peruse a product catalogue and seamlessly make purchases through our in-app browser.

Notably, it appears that Hilton won't be heavily burdened with the operational aspects, as "X will endeavour to secure brand sponsorships to support each of these initiatives."

"X will also actively contribute to amplifying other ventures in which 11:11 Media / Paris Hilton will engage throughout the year."

The platform has recently commenced sharing an undisclosed percentage of advertising revenue associated with posts from paid, verified users. Hilton's financial arrangement with X, which seems to be a pioneering endeavour under the leadership of Musk, operates on a distinct model, as outlined by Benarroch. The "unique partnership" is reportedly set to last for a span of two years.

