Snap opens its AI chatbot for all; launches new AI and AR-based features

Instant messaging app Snapchat on Wednesday made a bunch of announcements regarding the introduction of new AI tools to new ways of monetisation for creators, at the Snap Partner Summit.

Attracting creators

Snapchat is enticing creators, competing with Instagram and TikTok by enabling creators who have at least 50,000 followers, 25 million monthly Snap views and who post at least 10 Stories a month, eligible to join the revenue share program.

The program places ads within creators’ Stories. and is being marketed more widely with users aged 18 and over now able to post a Public Story. Snap announced that users’ time with creator-generated Stories format has more than doubled year-on-year in the US.

“Creators in the Stories revenue share program are posting more often to Snapchat and our community is loving the content they’re creating,” said Broke Berry, head of Talent Development, Snap Inc.

Snap is also working towards expanding creator content across the Snapchat ecosystem, with Snap Map now integrating those creator-led formats. Its Spotlight short-form video tab now has over 350 million monthly active users, with time spent with the format growing over 170 per cent year-on-year.

Snap ARES

Snap also introduced an update to its recently launched AR Enterprise Services known as Snap ARES. The Shopping Suite offering is to enhance a user's shopping experience. It includes features like AR Try-On and 3D product viewing, among other things, and announced a new offering called AR Mirrors that aims to bring AR tech to physical screens in the real world.

According to Snap, this offering brings AR features to physical spaces and events, allowing customers to play with AR out in the real world just like in physical retail stores.

Jill Popelka, head of ARES, stated: “Early customers who have seen success with Shopping Suite include eyewear retailer Goodr, which found that its customers were 81 per cent more likely to add products to their cart after using AR Try-On. It also saw a 67 per cent uplift in conversion for mobile device users, leading to a 59 per cent increase in revenue per shopper.”

As an example of that scheme’s expansion, the company revealed the prototype of an AR-enabled Coca-Cola vending machine that offers “a portal to incredible AR experiences, rewards and more”.

Bitmoji

Snapchat's beloved Bitmoji got a branded update. Now, user avatars can be dressed in paid-for virtual clothing and accessories. Jack Brody, VP - Product, Snap Inc said: “74 per cent of Snapchatters dress their Bitmoji in the same brands they wear in real life... Today, I’m sporting these iconic Nike Blazers… and, of course, my Bitmoji is too Converse has become a fan-favorite, with Snapchatters dressing their Bitmoji from the Converse collection over 3.5bn times since it launched just last year.”

My AI

Snapchat's in-house generative chatbot 'My AI ' which was launched in February this year for paid subscribers will now be free for all. My Ai is also powered by ChatGPT's parent company OpenAI.

The company also said that in days to follow, My AI will be able to respond with unique 'generative' Snaps back, instead of just chat replies.

The company also suggested that this feature could be used to do things like suggest birthday gift ideas for a BFF, plan a hiking trip, suggest dinner recipes, or write a poem for a friend, among other things.

“With My AI we’re making conversational artificial intelligence useful and enjoyable for our community while also working to establish guardrails to help keep our community safe,” Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said during a keynote address at the Summit.

Overall, by introducing these updates Snap has made its approach towards creating a creator's platform with interest being attracted by advertisers and brands to push back against its competitors like Instagram and TikTok.

