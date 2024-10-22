Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC: Check which Android flagships will get Qualcomm's latest chipset

Qualcomm has unveiled its latest mobile processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is set to power flagship smartphones from major brands. Initially expected to be named Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, Qualcomm has opted for the 'Elite' branding. This new chipset incorporates Qualcomm's Oryon CPU architecture, previously seen in the Snapdragon X Elite chipset for laptops.

Related Articles

The Snapdragon 8 Elite is manufactured using TSMC's 3nm process and boasts impressive performance specifications. It features a prime core clocked at 4.32 GHz and performance cores at 3.53 GHz, making it the fastest mobile chipset available, surpassing the MediaTek Dimensity 9400's 3.63 GHz peak speed. Qualcomm reports a 44 per cent increase in CPU performance and power efficiency, along with 27 per cent power savings. The AI capabilities have been enhanced, with the Hexagon NPU now 45 per cent faster. The Adreno GPU provides a 40 per cent improvement and supports Unreal Engine 5.3 for advanced mobile gaming graphics. The chipset also includes AI-powered camera features like Limitless Segmentation, which can enhance faces, hair, and clothing, and remove unwanted objects from videos.

While specific phone models have not been disclosed, Qualcomm has confirmed that several leading brands will release devices powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the coming weeks. These brands include:

ASUS

Honor

iQOO

OnePlus

OPPO

Realme

Samsung

Vivo

Xiaomi

This indicates a wide adoption across major Android flagships, with the first devices expected to enter the market soon. While most of the names of the smartphone models are still under wraps. Here are the smartphones that have been confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite:

OnePlus 13

Realme GT 7 Pro

Xiaomi 15 series

iQOO 13

Asus ROG Phone 9

Key specifications of the Snapdragon 8 Elite include a Qualcomm Oryon CPU with a prime core up to 4.32 GHz and performance cores at 3.53 GHz, an Adreno GPU with a 40 per cent performance boost, support for up to 48MP triple camera with zero shutter lag, up to 320MP photos, and 8K HDR video at 60fps. The chipset also supports dual-channel LP-DDR5x RAM (up to 24GB) and UFS 4.0 storage, along with connectivity features like Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and Ultra Wideband. It supports Quick Charge 5, USB Type-C, and aptX audio technologies.