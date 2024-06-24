‘So frustrating’: Customers react as Swiggy, Zomato quietly reduce free-delivery eligibility for premium members

Zomato, Swiggy, the two most popular food delivery services have made a change in their policy for premium members. Earlier, both the platforms used to offer free delivery to premium members from restaurants within 10 kilometers radius. However, it has now been changed to 7km. Swiggy offers its One membership at Rs 99 per month, just like Zomato offers Gold membership at Rs 99 per month. Several customers have shared a screenshot of the same on X, formerly known as Twitter. It has been confirmed by Tech Today as well.

One customer wrote, “Zomato has reduced its Gold free delivery range up to just 7 kms??? This is pure nonsense. Nearby restaurants themselves do a free delivery why would I pay for gold then?”, while another wrote, “Zomato and Swiggy have reduced free delivery radius from 10km to 7km! That’s outrageous. Why is no one talking about this?”

One user even threatened, “My Zomato Gold is about to expire. The new offer is very lucrative but deceiving. The distance has been reduced from 10km to 7km. Why can't i have the same gold offer as last time. You'll lose a customer to Swiggy if this isn't reverted.”

Business Today reached out to both Swiggy and Zomato on this matter. Zomato refused to comment and Swiggy is yet to respond at the time of writing this article.

Swiggy One membership benefits

Swiggy One offers free delivery from restaurants within 7km radius, on orders above Rs 199 and 30 per cent extra discount on select restaurants. Additionally, they will also get unlimited free Swiggy Instamart delivery for orders more than Rs 99. They will also get 10 per cent instant discount on Genie’s delivery fee. You can get it at Rs 99 per month without any discount.

Zomato Gold membership benefits

Zomato Gold membership offers free delivery from restaurants within 7km radius, on orders above Rs 199 and more. It also offers up to 30 per cent off over and above existing offers. It is priced at Rs 999 for three months, but you can even get it for Rs 99 or Rs 149 with the ongoing discounts.