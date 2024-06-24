OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs, more

OnePlus’ budget smartphone, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, will launch in India today at 7pm IST. The highlights of OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite include a dual rear camera setup that includes Sony LYTIA primary sensor, a 5,500 mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC Charging and an AMOLED display. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon India website.

Related Articles

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G launch: How to watch it live

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G launch event will start at 7 pm IST online. The livestream of the event will be available on OnePlus’ YouTube channel and official social media handles. You can also watch the event live via the embed below.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G expected specifications

The budget-friendly OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display that offers a 2,100 nits of peak brightness. Just like OnePlus 12, OnePlus has confirmed that OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will come with Aqua Touch feature. It will allow users to operate the device even when they have wet fingers. As per report by 91Mobiles, the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and might offer up to 8GB RAM.

#ContestAlert#GuessThePrice of the all new #OnePlusNordCE4Lite 5G and stand a chance to win one. Don't forget to use #OnePlusNordCE4Lite.



Catch the livestream of the launch, today 7PM, on OnePlus India's YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/Pm1KVa4Smo — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 24, 2024

For photography, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G has confirmed that it will feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera that supports OIS. Details of secondary camera and selfie camera are yet to be revealed. In terms of battery, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will come with a 5,500 mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC charging, just like OnePlus 12R. The company claims that it can charge from 0 to 100 per cent in 52 minutes. The smartphone is also expected to come with support for reverse charging.

As for the colours, it will come in a glossy blue colour option.



OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite expected India price

As per a report by 91Mobiles, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is likely to be launched under Rs 20,000 in India. This will be in line with its predecessor OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. Notably, OnePlus Nord CE 4 was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999.