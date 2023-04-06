Software engineer jobs in danger due to ChatGPT-like tools? Here's what Google CEO Sundar Pichai has to say

With new-age artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT, Bard and more, many are worried about their jobs being taken away by AI. Amidst the fear, Google CEO Sundar Pichai says that these tools are expected to make software programming tools more accessible to people.

Sundar Pichai on ChatGPT-like tools

In a podcast with The New York Times, Pichai spoke about fear among software engineers losing jobs due to AI. He stated, “I believe there will be a lot of societal adaptation with this one. And as part of that, we may all need to alter our paths.”

Pichai focused on the positive aspects of generative AI tools. “I think there are two things that will also be true for software engineers. One is that some of the menial labour you do as part of programming will improve. So perhaps it will become more enjoyable to code over time, similar to how Google Docs has made it simpler to write. And so if you’re a programmer, over time, having these collaborative IDs with the assistance built in, I think, is going to make it easier.”

Pichai believes that ChatGPT, Bard-like tools will make programming more accessible to many and hence it will enable users to make new objects that might lead to the creation of new roles in the future.

When asked if the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT surprises him, he said that he was not shocked by it. He explained “We had been following GPT 2 and GPT 3. We knew the quality of the people there, so that portion came as no surprise.” He explained that even Bard will expand in the coming days.

He further added, “We clearly have more capable models. Pretty soon, we will be upgrading Bard to some of our more capable Pathways Language Model (PaLM) models, which will bring more capabilities; be it in reasoning, coding, it can answer maths questions better." Notably, Google’s Bard is not yet available in India.

He also spoke about Bard’s limitations, “To me, it was important to not put out a more capable model before we can fully make sure we can handle it well.”

Pichai also pointed out that the development of AI is moving too fast right now and “perhaps poses a threat to society”.

