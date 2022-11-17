‘Some roles will no longer be required’: Amazon officially announces first round of layoffs

Amazon.com Inc has announced that it has laid off some employees. This comes just days after Amazon was reported to cut around 10,000 jobs across its market. The job cuts announced by Amazon are in the devices group. Earlier this week, multiple reports suggested that Amazon will be laying off employees in the devices division as well as in the human resources department. The scale of the first round of layoffs hasn’t been publicly disclosed by Amazon.

The layoffs were announced in a company blog post by Amazon executive Dave Limp. In his post, he mentioned that the e-commerce tech giant has been considering ways to steer through the “unusual and uncertain macroeconomic environment”. He claimed the decision to consolidate teams has been made and as a consequence, some job roles will no longer be required.

Dave Limp said, “We continue to face an unusual and uncertain macroeconomic environment. In light of this, we’ve been working over the last few months to further prioritize what matters most to our customers and the business. After a deep set of reviews, we recently decided to consolidate some teams and programs. One of the consequences of these decisions is that some roles will no longer be required.

He announced that the jobs will be cut from Devices & Service. He further said, “It pains me to have to deliver this news as we know we will lose talented Amazonians from the Devices & Services org as a result. I am incredibly proud of the team we have built and to see even one valued team member leave is never an outcome any of us want.”

Amazon has notified the impacted employees, and it claims it will continue to work closely with each individual to provide support, including assisting in finding new roles. In cases where employees cannot find a new role within the company, Amazon will support the transition with a package that includes a separation payment, transitional benefits, and external job placement support.



