Sonos launches Era 300, Era 100 smart speakers in India ahead of festive season

The sales of speakers always rise during the festive season in India. Hoping to cash in on this demand, US-headquartered Sonos is launching two new speakers in India—Era 100 and Era 300. The Era 300 has been priced at Rs 54,999 and the Era 100 at Rs 29,999 and will be available from October 20. The devices will be available for pre-order starting October 15.

“In an age of constant background noise, quality listening matters more than ever. Our vision is to make listening an experience that is charged with feeling and to help our customers feel joy and vitality through their favourite music and audio content,” says Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos. “The Era family is the next generation of smart speakers, epitomising our commitment to sound innovation, responsible design, and a deep connection to the creator community.”

Era 300 features an hourglass design, with every angle, proportion, and perforation designed to enhance the direction and dispersion for a surround sound experience. This is Sonos first speaker to deliver multi-channel surround sound, and users have the option to pair two speakers with Arc or Beam (Gen 2) to create a supercharged Dolby Atmos experience. Era 100, on the other hand, features new hardware and software with next-gen acoustics and a design for stereo sound and deep bass.

It has angled tweeters and a large mid-woofer packed in a slim, modern design. Connectivity options onboard include WiFi, Bluetooth, and the ability to directly connect other audio devices, such as a turntable, using an auxiliary cable and the Sonos Line-In Adapter. The speakers can be controlled using the Sonos app, which is available for both Android and iOS users.

On the sustainability front, both speakers are made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, packaged in 100% sustainably sourced paper, and engineered to reduce power consumption with under two watts of idle power consumption and a new advanced sleep function. The speakers are built for serviceability by reducing the use of adhesives and transitioning to screws for easy disassembly and repair.