Sony PlayStation 5 will be available at a discount of Rs 5,000 in India; how to get the deal

Sony is expected to announce offers and discounts for its PlayStation 5 gaming console in India soon. An industry expert Rishi Alwani has revealed on Twitter that the company is likely to announce a special summer promotional offer on PS5 consoles wherein the customers will get Rs 5,000 discount on all variants. Notably, it is expected to be a limited-period offer.

Update from Sony: ‘PlayStation India has announced a special summer promotional offer wherein customers can avail INR 5000/-* off on purchase of all variants of PS5 console. This offer starts from 1st April 2023 onwards and will be valid for a limited period only.’ #PS5 #PS5India https://t.co/oPKwrm9Vhd — 0xSkeptic | Cringe Connoisseur (@RishiAlwani) March 25, 2023

Sony to announce Rs 5,000 discount on PS5

Starting April 1, Sony’s PlayStation 5 will be available at Rs 49,990 whereas the Digital Edition of the console will cost you Rs 39,990. In addition to this, PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle will sell at Rs 54,990, down from Rs 59,990.

Notably, this was the price that the consoles were launched at, two years back. The company had hiked the prices recently by Rs 5,000 in India. As mentioned earlier, the restocking of PS5 is expected to take place on April 1. It will be available for purchase across Amazon, Flipkart, Games The Shop, ShopAtSC, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and Croma. Official details are likely to come out soon.

Because of the high demand, PS5 is usually out of stock in India. Recently, Jim Ryan, Sony’s President, PlayStation, assured that the supply shortage has been resolved and that customers will soon be able to buy these models easily. He added that buyers can get better stock availability in offline stores.

PlayStation 5 was launched back in February 2021 in India. Alwani also reveals that Sony has sold over 1,000,000 PS5 units last year via the official and other channels. Additionally, the company has imported “close to 20,000 PS5 units” to India in 2023. These numbers are expected to rise since it will be available at a discount.

The highlights of PS5 include its superfast-loading speed, 4K graphics and immersive audio. Additionally, it offers PlayStation exclusive games such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls and more. The gaming console competes against Xbox Series X and Series S.

Also Read: Musk, Steve Wozniak call for pause on training of AI systems that can outperform GPT-4