Sony PS5 Pro will not be launched in India due to Wi-Fi 7 restrictions

Sony India has announced that the much-anticipated PlayStation 5 Pro, set to feature cutting-edge hardware upgrades and Wi-Fi 7 (IEEE 802.11be) support, will not be launched in India and several other markets where the 6GHz wireless band required by Wi-Fi 7 is not yet authorised. In an official statement, Sony noted, “PS5 Pro will not be available in some countries (which presently includes India) where the 6GHz wireless band used in IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) has not yet been allowed.”

The regulatory hurdle poses a significant setback for Indian gamers eager to experience the latest in Sony’s console lineup. The PS5 Pro, a powerhouse designed for enhanced graphics and immersive gameplay, relies on Wi-Fi 7’s advanced connectivity capabilities to support its performance. The latest standard, Wi-Fi 7, delivers ultra-high speeds and low latency, enabling smoother streaming, faster downloads, and seamless online gaming—key enhancements for a console like the PS5 Pro, built with top-tier gaming experiences in mind.

What the PS5 Pro Brings to the Table

Announced as an upgrade to the original PS5, the PS5 Pro features a powerful custom AMD processor and graphics enhancements capable of supporting native 4K and even 8K in select games. The console is also expected to introduce ray tracing upgrades, faster frame rates, and enhanced storage options, providing players with the ultimate gaming experience.

Wi-Fi 7 is central to these advancements. The standard can hit speeds up to 46 Gbps, an upgrade over Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, which makes it ideal for data-heavy applications like game streaming and high-resolution content downloads. This connectivity boost is anticipated to significantly improve multiplayer gaming, minimise lag, and enhance the overall network performance on the PS5 Pro.

Why Wi-Fi 7 Matters—and Why India is Missing Out

The PS5 Pro’s reliance on Wi-Fi 7 reflects a broader trend in the tech industry as devices continue to integrate higher bandwidth connectivity. While many regions have already approved the 6GHz band required for Wi-Fi 7, Indian regulators have yet to allow the frequency for commercial use, impacting device rollouts for any tech reliant on this standard.

In markets like the US, the European Union, and parts of East Asia, Wi-Fi 7-compatible devices are expected to make headway, aligning with Sony’s rollout plans for the PS5 Pro. However, for Indian gamers, the regulatory limitations mean they may have to wait longer, potentially until the 6GHz band becomes available in the country.

While Sony has not provided specific details on a possible workaround or alternative launch timeline for countries like India, the company’s statement has left fans eagerly awaiting updates. Should the 6GHz band be approved, it could potentially pave the way for the PS5 Pro’s entry into India.

For now, Indian consumers may have to settle for the existing PS5 model or consider alternatives as they wait for regulatory clearance.