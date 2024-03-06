Sony-realme partnership elevating smartphone photography to new heights

In the bustling landscape of India's smartphone market, realme has emerged as a frontrunner, boasting an impressive track record of delivering cutting-edge devices that resonate with consumers. The recent success of the realme 12 Pro+ series, in collaboration with Sony, underscores the brand's commitment to innovation and excellence in mobile technology.

According to a spokesperson from realme, the realme 12 Pro+ quickly ascended to the top spot on Flipkart, garnering widespread acclaim and trust from consumers. With an astounding 150,000 units sold during its debut and over 120,000 pre-bookings in the INR 25K-35K price segment, the series has solidified its position as a leader in the mid-premium smartphone category. Notably, in January 2024, it clinched the title of India's No.1 Online Sales Performer, a testament to its unrivalled success in the market.

Central to the success of the realme 12 Pro+ series is its integration of Sony's state-of-the-art imaging technology. In an exclusive interview with Business Today’s Pranav Dixit, Katsumi Toma, Senior Director of Sony Semiconductor Solution (Shanghai) Limited shared some key insights regarding the collaboration between realme and Sony.

Toma elucidated on the specific Sony specifications incorporated into the realme 12 Pro series, elucidating how they enhance the devices' overall performance and user experience. The series boasts Sony's flagship sensors on the main camera, meticulously calibrated and optimized for optimal performance.

“The realme 12 Pro+ features the IMX890 sensor, boasting a large 1/1.56'' sensor size, while the realme 12 Pro is equipped with the IMX882 sensor, both supporting optical stabilisation. Additionally, the inclusion of the IMX709 sensor in the realme 12 Pro 5G offers users an unparalleled telephoto lens experience, delivering exceptional clarity and detail.” Toma added.

The collaboration between realme and Sony reflects a shared vision for innovation and excellence in mobile technology. Toma expressed Sony's aim to empower consumers to capture the beauty of emotions effortlessly, aligning with realme's ethos of understanding and catering to the needs of young users. This partnership has resulted in the creation of robust imaging products, setting new standards in their respective segments.

Looking ahead, Toma said that both realme and Sony envision a year of deep collaboration, with plans to introduce cutting-edge imaging technologies in subsequent product releases. Through their ongoing commitment to local production and made-in-India initiatives, Sony aims to contribute significantly to the growth and development of the Indian electronics manufacturing sector. Their collective efforts seek to drive economic progress and technological advancement in India while offering consumers the latest and leading imaging experiences.

Meanwhile, realme has launched the 12+ 5G in India today with a segment-first 50MP SONY Portrait Camera with OIS.