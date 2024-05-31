Sony State of Play May 2024: New game reveals, release dates, and more announced at PlayStation showcase

Sony kicked off its third State of Play presentation of the year today, treating PlayStation fans to a 30-minute showcase brimming with news and updates on upcoming titles for PS5 and PSVR2. From heart-pounding gameplay reveals to long-awaited release dates, the event delivered a healthy dose of hype for PlayStation enthusiasts.

Here are some of the biggest highlights from the May 2024 State of Play:

Concord Blasts Onto PS5 This August: Firewalk Studios ignited the show with a fiery new trailer for their upcoming 5v5 multiplayer shooter, Concord. Featuring a diverse roster of mercenaries and high-octane gameplay, Concord promises a thrilling competitive experience. Mark your calendars for an August 23rd release, with a beta test firing up in July.

God of War Ragnarok Conquers PC: Kratos and Atreus bring their Norse adventure to PC this September 19th. The PC version will boast stunning visuals with ultrawide monitor support, unlocked framerates, and enhanced graphics options like DLSS and FSR. However, a PlayStation Network account will be required to play.

Dynasty Warriors Origins Ushers in a New Era: Omega Force returns to the battlefield with Dynasty Warriors Origins, a fresh take on the beloved hack-and-slash franchise. Promising "an all-new Warriors-like battlefield" and massive armies, Origins is set to unleash chaos on PS5 next year.

Infinity Nikki Opens its World to Beta Testers: Get ready to dive into the stylish world of Infinity Nikki, the open-world RPG from former Zelda director Kentaro Tominaga. The game promises a vibrant adventure filled with fashion, friendship, and adorable creatures. A beta test is scheduled for Q3 2024.

A Flurry of New Titles Grace the PlayStation Stage: The State of Play also featured a host of exciting new game announcements, including:

Where Winds Meet: A stunning martial arts adventure set in ancient China, coming to PS5.

Ballad of Antara: A high-fidelity, free-to-play action RPG with a dark fantasy setting, launching next year.

Behemoth: A chilling new VR survival game from the creators of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, arriving in October for PSVR2.

Release Dates and Updates Round Out the Showcase:

Alien: Rogue Incrusion: This terrifying new entry in the Alien franchise launches this holiday season on PSVR2.

Marvel Rivals: The superhero team-based PvP shooter gears up for a closed beta in July, with a PS5 version confirmed.

Until Dawn: The chilling narrative horror experience receives a visual overhaul and arrives on PS5 in Fall 2024.

Path of Exile 2: The highly anticipated action RPG sequel enters early access in late 2024, with PS5 and couch co-op confirmed.

Silent Hill 2 Remake: The iconic psychological horror masterpiece returns on October 8th for PC and PS5.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Capcom revealed new monsters and environments for their visually stunning Monster Hunter adventure.

Astro Bot Returns in a Brand New Adventure: Team Asobi charmed audiences with a new Astro Bot game, launching September 6th on PS5. Featuring over 80 levels across six unique galaxies, this promises to be the most ambitious Astro Bot adventure yet.