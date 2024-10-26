'Soooo much traffic': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal resorts to walking to reach Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert

The traffic outside Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi was as packed as the stadium itself on Saturday, where Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his “Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024.” Among the many fans stuck in traffic was Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, who had to leave his car and walk the last part of his journey. He shared a video of the bumper-to-bumper traffic on social media, saying, “Walking the last mile to the JLN stadium for Diljit. Sooooo much traffic.” Later, he posted another update with a relieved “Finally inside” once he made it through security, showing just how far some fans went to catch the show.

After successful performances across the US, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, Dosanjh returned to India with a huge fanbase eagerly waiting for his shows. His Diwali-timed concert in Delhi attracted massive crowds, with some fans reporting long delays as they tried to reach the stadium. Many took to social media to share their traffic woes, with some saying the usual 15-minute stretch was taking them nearly two hours to navigate.

Delhi Police had prepared for the concert’s large crowd by deploying over 3,000 officers around the stadium. They expected about 35,000 people to attend and placed plainclothes officers and CCTV cameras all over the area for extra safety. Despite these efforts, fans still faced long queues outside, which stretched for kilometres.

Delhi’s roads at a standstill

Ahead of the concert, Delhi Police issued an advisory for road closures and diversions near the stadium from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on both concert days. Despite restricting heavy vehicles, traffic remained jammed in all directions due to the concert rush.

Dosanjh’s India tour is just getting started. After Delhi, he’ll perform in other major cities, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore. And with luck, fans won’t have to navigate the same jam-packed scenes as Goyal and other Delhi concert-goers did.

Recently, Goyal has made headlines for his hands-on approach to leadership at Zomato. Earlier this month, he put on a Zomato delivery jacket and joined his wife, Gia, in making food deliveries around Gurgaon. The couple documented their experience on Instagram, sharing photos as they navigated routes and delivered food. Fans loved the CEO’s relatable approach, with many appreciating how he connects with the company’s core service directly.