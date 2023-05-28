scorecardresearch
Business Today
'Sorry': Elon Musk apologises as Twitter app devours gigabytes of storage on smartphones

Musk, in a tweet, shared a screenshot revealing that the Twitter app occupied a significant 9.52GB of storage space

Twitter CEO Elon Musk issued an apology on Sunday to a user who experienced excessive space consumption by the Twitter app on smartphones. Musk, in a tweet, shared a screenshot revealing that the Twitter app occupied a significant 9.52GB of storage space.

Expressing regret, Musk commented, "Sorry this app takes up so much space." He acknowledged that Twitter's usage had skyrocketed following the changes he implemented on the platform, resulting in vibrant engagement within the "digital town square."

Back in March, Musk mentioned the platform's rapid growth, stating that it had surpassed 8 billion user minutes per day. He emphasised that these users represented some of the most influential and intelligent individuals on the planet.

Additionally, Musk announced that Twitter would continue to prioritise responses from followers, verified accounts, and unverified accounts in the upcoming weeks.

Also read: 'Twitter 2.0': Elon Musk's Twitter CEO pick Linda Yaccarino on future of the platform

Recently, Musk drew attention to the technical "fiasco" that occurred during Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' 2024 US presidential election bid on Twitter Spaces, a live audio conversation feature. According to Musk, this incident was the "top story on earth."

Responding to how traditional media depicted the technical glitch, Musk remarked, "I call it massive attention. Top story on Earth today." He also extended an invitation to all presidential candidates, emphasising their welcome presence on the platform.

The live stream event, which highlighted the technical glitch, was co-hosted by Musk and David Sacks, a prominent tech entrepreneur.

Published on: May 28, 2023, 5:59 PM IST
