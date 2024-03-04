'Sorry, we are unreliable': Google apologises for Gemini goof-up on PM Modi

Google has apologised for its AI platform Gemini's results on queries on PM Modi, calling it unreliable.

The search giant said that it has worked ‘quickly’ to address the Gemini issue, which got the Centre upset for its allegedly “biased” response to a question about the PM.

MoS for IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar told the Times of India that the firm apologised for the snafu after Centre sent them a notice, seeking an explanation on the "unsubstantiated results".

“Sorry, the platform is unreliable,” is what the minister was told, according to the paper.

The IT Ministry had last week sent an advisory to generative Artificial Intelligence companies such as Google and OpenAI and to those running such platforms — including foundational models and wrappers — that that their services should not generate responses that are illegal under Indian laws.

Platforms that currently offer “under-testing/unreliable” AI systems or large language models to Indian users must explicitly seek permission from the Centre before doing so and appropriately label the possible and inherent “fallibility or unreliability of the output generated”.

The government also wants these platforms to add in a traceability requirement by adding an identifiable marker to content they generate in a way that can be traced back to the person who has instructed the service to create pieces of misinformation or deepfakes.