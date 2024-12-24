South Korean team creates life changing ‘Iron Man’ robot that helps paraplegics walk

A team of South Korean researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) has unveiled a groundbreaking wearable robot, designed to help paraplegic individuals regain mobility. Lightweight and intelligent, the robot enables users to walk, navigate obstacles, and even climb stairs, offering a new dimension of freedom.

The powered exoskeleton, dubbed WalkON Suit F1, weighs just 50 kilograms (110 pounds) and is constructed from aluminium and titanium. Equipped with 12 electronic motors, it mimics natural joint movements to provide a seamless walking experience. Sensors placed in the robot’s soles and upper body capture over 1,000 signals per second, helping anticipate user intentions and maintain balance during movement.

“It can approach me wherever I am, even when I’m sitting in a wheelchair, and be worn to help me stand up, which is one of its most distinct features,” said Kim Seung-hwan, a paraplegic member of the KAIST team who demonstrated the suit.

Kim showcased the robot’s versatility by walking at 3.2 kph (2 mph), climbing stairs, and manoeuvring sideways to sit on a bench. His demonstration highlighted the robot’s potential to enhance independence for individuals with disabilities.

Team member Park Jeong-su drew inspiration from the superhero film Iron Man. “After watching Iron Man, I thought it would be great if I can help people with a robot in real life,” he said. The exoskeleton even includes advanced “eyes” — lenses that analyse the surroundings, assess stair heights, and detect obstacles. This feature compensates for the sensory limitations of users with complete paraplegia, providing an extra layer of safety and autonomy.

Kim also wore the WalkON Suit F1 to victory at Cybathlon 2024, winning gold in the exoskeleton category. The event featured participants with varying disabilities showcasing cutting-edge assistive technology across eight categories.

“I wanted to tell my son … that I also used to be able to walk. I wanted to share a diverse range of experiences with him,” Kim shared, reflecting the personal motivation behind his contribution to this transformative project.

The KAIST team envisions the WalkON Suit F1 as a tool that integrates seamlessly into the daily lives of individuals with disabilities.