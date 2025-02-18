Spotify could launch ‘Music Pro’ tier with lossless audio quality and AI features in 2025

Spotify is preparing to introduce a premium subscription tier called Music Pro, which will offer high-quality audio streaming alongside AI-powered features and exclusive concert ticket access, according to a Bloomberg report. The long-anticipated upgrade is expected to launch later this year as the company looks to diversify its offerings and attract dedicated music enthusiasts.

Pricing and Features

The new Music Pro tier is anticipated to cost up to $5.99 per month in addition to existing Spotify subscription fees. In the United States, where Spotify Premium is currently priced at $11.99 per month, the total cost for Music Pro could reach $17.99 per month. Pricing will vary across regions, with cheaper options expected for certain markets, particularly in countries like India, where Spotify premium starts as low as ₹119 per month, which equates to less than $1.5 per month.

One of the key selling points of the Music Pro tier is the introduction of lossless, high-quality audio, a feature that its rivals already offer as part of their standard subscriptions. Spotify's Hi-Fi music tier was originally announced in 2021, but it never materialised. Meanwhile, competitors like Apple Music introduced lossless music, and Amazon Music had 'Unlimited', its version of lossless audio streaming at no extra cost.

According to the latest Bloomberg report, it looks like Spotify is set to join the lossless audio club. However, the music streaming service has yet to finalise licensing agreements with major record labels to secure the rights to stream lossless tracks.

AI Tools in Music Pro

Another major highlight of the new plan is AI-powered remixing tools, which would allow users to mix songs from different artists. The extent of these capabilities is still uncertain, particularly regarding whether artists and record labels will have the option to opt out of having their music used in AI-generated remixes.

Beyond audio and remixing features, Spotify is also working on exclusive concert ticketing perks for Music Pro subscribers. The plan could potentially include early access to pre-sale tickets or better seating options at concerts, though these benefits are still under discussion with ticketing companies and event promoters.

The launch of Music Pro reflects Spotify’s strategy to cater to its most dedicated users: those who regularly invest in music-related expenses such as concerts, merchandise, and fan clubs. Bloomberg reports that the company believes the new tier has the potential to attract millions of subscribers despite the higher price point.

While Spotify’s Music Pro is shaping up to be more than just a Hi-Fi audio service, the full extent of its features remains uncertain. As the company finalises licensing deals and its rollout strategy, more details are expected to emerge in the coming months.