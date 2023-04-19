Spotify down! Music streaming app suffers global outage

Music streaming giant Spotify’s services have been affected across the globe. The company took to Twitter to acknowledge and assure its users that it is "looking into it".
Spotify Status page on Twitter said, "Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!"
Downdetector, an online tool that takes notes of tech outages, saw over 1,000 reports in India and Downdetector US saw over 18,000 reports of outage.
After about two hours of services being affected, the music streaming platform said, "Everything’s looking much better now! Give @SpotifyCares a shout if you still need help."
However, users continued to face issues and complained about it on
