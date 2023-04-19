Spotify down! Music streaming app suffers global outage

Music streaming giant Spotify’s services have been affected across the globe. The company took to Twitter to acknowledge and assure its users that it is "looking into it".

Spotify Status page on Twitter said, "Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!"

Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) April 19, 2023

Downdetector, an online tool that takes notes of tech outages, saw over 1,000 reports in India and Downdetector US saw over 18,000 reports of outage.

After about two hours of services being affected, the music streaming platform said, "Everything’s looking much better now! Give @SpotifyCares a shout if you still need help."

However, users continued to face issues and complained about it on Twitter.

@SpotifyCares unfortunately the issue is not resolved, click on a song on the app it shows up for a millisecond and then vanishes — Captain_red_waffle (@Cptredwaffle) April 19, 2023

I can't play any songs... it just skips through everything on a playlist or just straight up doesn't play as a single. It shows up as playing on Discord for some reason even though it isn't. — S.L. (@astroevrafter) April 19, 2023

