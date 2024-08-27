Star Wars Outlaws review: A scruffy-looking smuggler with a heart of gold

Star Wars Outlaws blasts onto the scene, ditching lightsabers and Force powers for a blaster-slinging, open-world adventure that puts you in the role of a charming rogue navigating the galaxy's criminal underworld. While it borrows heavily from established open-world formulas and suffers from some technical hiccups, Outlaws delivers a compelling story, stunning environments, and a unique syndicate system that makes every choice feel consequential.

Han Solo, But Not Han Solo

Set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Outlaws wisely avoids stepping on Han Solo's toes by introducing Kay Vess, a cunning thief operating in the seedy underbelly of Canto Bight. Accompanied by her adorable, thieving companion Nix, a six-fingered alien creature, Kay finds herself embroiled in a high-stakes quest for survival and riches after a heist gone wrong.

The story unfolds across four sprawling planets, from the familiar sands of Tatooine to the lush rainforests of Akiva. While the main antagonist, crime boss Sliro, lacks the iconic status of Darth Vader, the narrative is driven by engaging twists, double-crosses, and alliances with colourful criminals. It's a classic heist tale with a distinctly Star Wars flavour.

Open Worlds, Limited Options

Outlaws boast impressive open-world environments, but transportation options are disappointingly limited. Kay's trusty speeder bike, though upgradeable, is the only vehicle you can control directly. The absence of drivable landspeeders, dewbacks, or AT-STs feels like a missed opportunity in a galaxy teeming with unique vehicles.

Stealth, Combat, and a Space Cat Drone

The gameplay blends stealth, combat, and exploration. Nix, your furry companion, acts as a versatile tool for disabling cameras, distracting enemies, and even performing takedowns. Lockpicking minigames offer a satisfying rhythm-based challenge, but the overall stealth mechanics feel inconsistent.

Combat, while visually impressive, relies heavily on familiar cover-based shooting and the generous placement of explosive barrels. Kay's "Adrenaline Rush" ability, similar to Red Dead Redemption's Dead Eye, slows time for multi-target takedowns, but aiming can be finicky. The limited weapon-carrying capacity and frustrating tendency to drop weapons during basic actions are noticeable drawbacks.

The Syndicate System: Choice Matters

Outlaws' standout feature is its innovative syndicate system. Your actions directly impact your standing with the four major crime families, influencing prices, access to areas, and even dialogue options. While your choices don't drastically alter the main narrative, they create a satisfying sense of consequence and encourage you to embrace your inner scoundrel.

Technical Troubles in a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Unfortunately, the PS5 version I played suffered from some bugs, including glitching NPCs, environmental issues, audio dropouts, and frustrating control quirks. While these issues don't completely derail the experience, they can be immersion-breaking and detract from the overall polish. And hopefully, it will be fixed in future patches.

Verdict: A Fun But Flawed Adventure

Star Wars Outlaws delivers a fun and engaging heist adventure set in a beautifully realised Star Wars universe. Its syndicate system adds depth to decision-making, and Nix is a charming and helpful companion. However, the gameplay feels derivative at times, and the technical issues at launch are a noticeable blemish. With updates and patches expected, Outlaws offers a thrilling ride through the galaxy's criminal underworld.

Score: 7/10