Starlink, Tesla likely to be on agenda during Modi-Musk meeting in US

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet tech billionaire Elon Musk during his trip to the US this week, the expansion of Starlink satellite internet to India is likely to be on the agenda apart from topics such as trade and Artificial Intelligence, media reports say.

In addition, Tesla's India entry is also likely to be a part of Modi's discussions with Musk, who is overseeing the 'Department of Government Efficiency', or (DOGE), CNBC reported citing a government official.

Modi, who has arrived in the US, will meet President Donald Trump on Thursday with discussions on trade and tariff concessions expected to be high on the agenda.

Later, Musk is likely to hold one-on-one talks with Modi. Musk-owned Starlink's plans to launch satellite broadband services has been long-delayed in India owing to regulatory hurdles and security concerns. Currently, its India entry application is under government review.

"Musk is agreeable to give assurances on India security concerns, which includes storing data locally," Reuters reported citing a source.

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had last year confirmed that Starlink is in the process of obtaining the necessary security clearance, which requires it to satisfy the government that the company processes and stores all data locally in India, and that its satellite signals are encrypted and 100 per cent secure.

It is expected to get a permit should it satisfy authorities of the conditions laid out, the telecom minister had stated.

If introduced in India, Starlink will clash with Mukesh Ambani's Jio. Starlink's plans, meanwhile, got a major boost last month when New Delhi said it wouldn't auction spectrum for satellite broadband but rather award it administratively - just as Elon Musk wanted. This, even as rival Ambani had wanted an auction.

Musk in December said Starlink satellite internet was inactive in India after authorities seized two of the company's devices, one in an armed conflict zone and another in a drug smuggling bust.

Tesla plans

Musk has been a critic of India's high import taxes on electric cars and his team has over the years held repeated discussions on setting up a local manufacturing base there, but no such plans have yet materialised.

While Tesla has not publicly shared a plan to build a factory in India, and has instead continued to focus on China, India has become a big growth market for US tech. Tesla cars have also elicited significant demand from Indian auto enthusiasts.

Media reports said it was not clear if Tesla's planned entry into India would come up during the meeting, though increased sourcing of electric vehicle components from India is likely to be among the talking points.